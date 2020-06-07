Economic Stimulus Package Will Incentivise Weekend Breaks And Eating Out In Post COVID-19 Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Those who enjoy going on weekend breaks or eating out at a restaurant will face incentives by the Maltese government to do so.

In an interview earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that part of the government’s new stimulus package will include some sort of financial incentive for those who make the most of the post-COVID-19 world.

“If you used to go on a weekend break, we’re going to help you to go on more,” he said.

“If you used to go to a restaurant once or twice a week, we’re going to help you go more.”

Abela is expected to announce Malta’s fourth, and most comprehensive, economic stimulus package tomorrow in an attempt to kickstart Malta’s economy following the downturn it took from COVID-19.

“I want people to continue enjoying themselves, their family and their summer. Leave the problems up to me, up to the government,” he said.

While acknowledging that Malta’s economy did not suffer as much as other EU states, Abela said that the purpose of the new stimulus package is to encourage people to spend money and enjoy their summer.

“We want to inject that sense of positivity, that sense of optimism where everyone gets a piece of the package.”

In addition to rewarding those who go to restaurants and on weekend breaks, Abela also hinted at rewards for businesses who had stood firm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Friday, Malta re-opened gyms, bars and other non-essential businesses as part of the final mitigation plan for post-COVID-19. The country’s airport will also open on the 1st of July in an attempt to salvage the island’s tourism industry.

