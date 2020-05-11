Each Captain Morgan Vessel Housing Migrants Outside Maltese Waters Is Costing €3,000 Every Day

Each Captain Morgan vessel that is currently homing asylum seekers rescued by Malta’s Armed Forces is costing the government €3,000 every day.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed the figure following a parliamentary question from PN MP Jason Azzopardi. No breakdown of the costs was given.

Malta has been using Captain Morgan vessels to house migrants found at sea ever since 1st May following the decision to close its ports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are over 160 people currently aboard the ships after 100 more migrants were saved last week.

The government has told the EU that it will continue saving lives in danger within its waters, but will not allow them to enter the country without a long term solution.

Malta has also asked the EU to help fund the Captain Morgan mission.