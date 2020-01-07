€55 Million Central Link Project Begins Today… Despite Ongoing Appeal To Halt It

Excavation works laying the foundations for the Central Link Project, a €55 million investment aimed at reducing travel times, improving air quality and creating safer spaces for alternative modes of travel along the arterial road corridor between Mriehel and Ta’ Qali, started today, Infrastructure Malta said.

The works went ahead today after the Civil Court’s First Hall refused a request for a prohibitory injunction made by Maltese NGOs and seven individuals to halt works while an ongoing appeal is being heard.

The refusal means Infrastructure Malta can begin works on the project – though if the appeal is upheld, they will have to stop works immediately.

Initial works starting this week include the excavations for the foundations of the new lanes, footpaths, bus lay-bys and cycle tracks that will be built along the project route, which extends from the Mriehel Bypass, along L-Imdina Road, through Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard, to the roundabout at the foot of Saqqajja Hill, at Ta’ Qali.