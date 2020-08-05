د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

€3,000 Fine For Event Organisers Breaching Malta’s New Social Distancing Rules Announced

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A new legal notice will see event organisers found breaching Malta’s new social distancing rules fined €3,000 for each breach.

The fine, which comes into effect this evening after the legal notice is published, comes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Malta and as Malta’s doctors and nurses threaten industrial action over a perceived lack of precautions in light of the pandemic.

The legal notice follows new rules that came into effect last Friday, limiting events to one person per four square metres, among other precautions, the Times of Malta reported.

This new fine will now be put in place to help enforce those rules.

Do you agree with the new fine?

READ NEXT: Homeless Paceville Samurai Sword Attacker Jailed Four Months For Breaching Bail

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK