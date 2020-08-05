€3,000 Fine For Event Organisers Breaching Malta’s New Social Distancing Rules Announced

A new legal notice will see event organisers found breaching Malta’s new social distancing rules fined €3,000 for each breach.

The fine, which comes into effect this evening after the legal notice is published, comes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Malta and as Malta’s doctors and nurses threaten industrial action over a perceived lack of precautions in light of the pandemic.

The legal notice follows new rules that came into effect last Friday, limiting events to one person per four square metres, among other precautions, the Times of Malta reported.

This new fine will now be put in place to help enforce those rules.

