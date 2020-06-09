€250,000 Stolen From St Julian’s Betting Company Leads To Arrest Of One Worker And Two Other Accomplices

Three Bulgarian men have been arrested in relation with the theft of nearly a quarter of a million euros from a St Julian’s betting establishment.

The robbery, which occurred over a period of three years, led to officials working in the establishment calling St Julian’s police back in January. They told police that they suspected that one worker and two others were behaving suspiciously when they were winning large amounts of money.

The worker, who is 36-years-old, was joined by a 32-year-old and a 27-year-old, all residing in Malta. These men were followed by police as part of their investigation before being arrested.

The robbery is believed to have occurred between October 2017 and January 2020. With investigation ended, the men are set to be charged today at 12:30 in front of Magistrate Audrey Demicoli.

What do you think of this crime?