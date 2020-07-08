€100 Vouchers To Be Sent To Maltese Households From Today

The long-awaited €100 government stimulus vouchers will be sent to Maltese residents from today. They will take around a week and a half until they are handed out to all households.

The vouchers will arrive by registered post and need to be utilised by the end of September. Up to €44 million is to be injected into the economy via this scheme, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

The vouchers can be used 24 hours after they are delivered due to a delayed activation process for increased security.

Schembri announced the rollout today in a press conference, where he said over 2,000 businesses had already registered to be eligible for voucher use, and urged all the companies who haven’t yet applied to do so.

“We’ve given a week’s chance to roll out the vouchers because we didn’t want people going to businesses only to find the businesses weren’t sure how to use it… we wanted a smooth launch,” he said.