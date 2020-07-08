€100 Vouchers To Be Sent To Maltese Households From Today
The long-awaited €100 government stimulus vouchers will be sent to Maltese residents from today. They will take around a week and a half until they are handed out to all households.
The vouchers will arrive by registered post and need to be utilised by the end of September. Up to €44 million is to be injected into the economy via this scheme, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.
The vouchers can be used 24 hours after they are delivered due to a delayed activation process for increased security.
Schembri announced the rollout today in a press conference, where he said over 2,000 businesses had already registered to be eligible for voucher use, and urged all the companies who haven’t yet applied to do so.
“We’ve given a week’s chance to roll out the vouchers because we didn’t want people going to businesses only to find the businesses weren’t sure how to use it… we wanted a smooth launch,” he said.
They will arrive in a leaflet form with five pullout vouchers: four red and one blue.
The blue voucher is to be used in retail and service stores.
Schembri noted that some companies had even announced offers and deals in conjunction with the vouchers, which he praised, saying that companies should continue being “creative” in finding a way to maximise the government’s incentives.
He said businesses will be paid directly into the bank account that they gave to the government, and said that this process was based on blockchain technology.
Companies will need to scan a code on the voucher to utilise them via the app. Each voucher can only be used once, and businesses must keep them for auditing purposes, and not throw them away.
You cannot take a photo of the voucher on your phone and use that in a store – the voucher itself must be presented.
Bedridden people can pass on their vouchers to a third party so as not to waste them. The economy ministry also noted that there will be no traceability in regards where they will be spent, with the government not tracking where they are used.
You can find out more by visiting their official website.