Dutch Man Admits To Horrific Murder Of Shannon Mak

A Dutch man has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Shannon Mak, who was brutally murdered in 2018.

Mak was violently beaten and stabbed in the neck, a medical expert concluded, before being found in a pool of blood between two cars and a garden wall in Santa Venera. A trail of bloody handprints suggested she clung to the nearby wall before dying.

Her body was found on August 3rd 2018, after returning from a staff party.

The 24-year-old suspect, Jelle Rijpma, who was her former colleague and boyfriend, denied all charges until he faced the courts on Wednesday. He then pleaded guilty to the murder.

It is yet unknown as to why Rijpma changed his plea from innocent to guilty. However, a plea deal could be behind the change in heart.

The compilation of evidence has now closed and the case will be referred to the Court of Magistrates who will sentence the man.

A strand of gold hair on a handle of a shower bar and traces of blood at the suspect’s rented flat indicated the victim spent time inside his place.

