د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Drivers Urged To Be ‘Cautious’ Near T’Alla U Ommu Hill Due To Spill In Naxxar Outskirts

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Drivers are being advised to be cautious when driving near the t’Alla u Ommu Hill in the outskirts of Naxxar due to ongoing works there leading to a spill.

“We ask drivers to be cautious when going through t’Alla u Ommu Hill and the surrounding roads due to the amount of water coming down as a result of damages to the water system during works on Triq San Pawl,” the Naxxar local council said following the spill.

 

The council said the spill was a result of damage to the water system as works were underway.

Images of the area show liquid coating the road just at the top of the hill connecting Naxxar with the outskirts of Burmarrad and Salina. If you plan on heading in that direction today, drive with caution.

Share this story to raise awareness

READ NEXT: WATCH: X Factor Malta Contestant Serenades Nurses After 10 Weeks Living In A Bormla Care Home

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK