Drivers Urged To Be ‘Cautious’ Near T’Alla U Ommu Hill Due To Spill In Naxxar Outskirts
Drivers are being advised to be cautious when driving near the t’Alla u Ommu Hill in the outskirts of Naxxar due to ongoing works there leading to a spill.
“We ask drivers to be cautious when going through t’Alla u Ommu Hill and the surrounding roads due to the amount of water coming down as a result of damages to the water system during works on Triq San Pawl,” the Naxxar local council said following the spill.
The council said the spill was a result of damage to the water system as works were underway.
Images of the area show liquid coating the road just at the top of the hill connecting Naxxar with the outskirts of Burmarrad and Salina. If you plan on heading in that direction today, drive with caution.