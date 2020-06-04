Drivers Urged To Be ‘Cautious’ Near T’Alla U Ommu Hill Due To Spill In Naxxar Outskirts

Drivers are being advised to be cautious when driving near the t’Alla u Ommu Hill in the outskirts of Naxxar due to ongoing works there leading to a spill.

“We ask drivers to be cautious when going through t’Alla u Ommu Hill and the surrounding roads due to the amount of water coming down as a result of damages to the water system during works on Triq San Pawl,” the Naxxar local council said following the spill.