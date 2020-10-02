Driver Escapes With Slight Injuries After Crash With Bus Near Santa Venera Aqueduct

A driver escaped with slight injuries after he was involved in a crash with a bus by the Santa Venera Aqueduct this afternoon.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred at around 5:30pm in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp and that the 32-year-old car driver only suffered slight injuries, with required minimal treatment at the Floriana Health Centre.

A photo sent to Lovin Malta indicates that the car was emerging from the Aqueducts when it crashed into a bus, which was heading in the direction of Ħamrun.