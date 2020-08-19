Double Murder Victims Were Both Home When Suspected Killers Arrived And Suffered Six Gunshot Wounds

Victims of the double murder in Sliema that shocked the nation were both home when the three suspected killers arrived, the police have confirmed.

Police said that CCTV footage reveals that Chris Pandolfino had left the home at 7pm for a family dinner and returned at 10pm. Ivor Maciejowski remained home.

The same footage captured the three suspected killers entering the home at 10.19pm and exiting at 10.24pm. They escaped in a white car. The car model and number plate is currently unknown.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said a motive had not been established. Both victims had never received threats and they did not have a criminal record.

Pisani confirmed that the house had been found turned over, but said that it was too early to establish whether any gold or valuable items were missing from the house.

Pandolfino was found dead close to the front door, Maciejowski was found on the second floor. Both men lived in the residence.

They were found with multiple gunshots. Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said that they were found with at least six shot wounds.

A murder weapon has not been found and ballistic experts are examining bullets found at the scene to determine

The autopsy will happen tomorrow.

The Police once again reiterated calls for information on the case.

