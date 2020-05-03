Don’t Sell Masks And Visors, Malta Chamber Of Pharmacists Advises After Prices Capped

Malta’s Chamber of Pharmacists has advised pharmacies not to sell surgical masks and visors in the wake of the government’s announcement that prices will be capped.

“The Kamra states that it was not consulted on the legal notice regarding the capped prices to the public of surgical masks and visors,” the Chamber of Pharmacists said. “We are looking into the matter with urgency, and in the interim the best professional approach is not to retail surgical masks and visors until further developments and full clarification of the matter.”