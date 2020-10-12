Don’t Let Remote Working Impede Women’s Career Progress, Labour President Urges

Remote working practices adopted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic could end up having a detrimental effect on the career progress of women, Labour Party’s President Ramona Attard has warned.

“Many are promoting telework, which is all well and good, but let’s conduct a study into who is teleworking most and why,” Attard told a PL rally yesterday. “Does opting to telework impede one from advancing in their career? Is the lack of physical presence at an office denying people promotions?”

“If that is the case, we will be regressing with regards all the good work we’ve done over the past seven years to help more women find employment.”

While some businesses have gone fully or partially remote as part of a company policy to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, other workers have gone remote to accommodate their children’s school rosters.