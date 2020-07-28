د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Don’t Harm The Ace Up Malta’s Sleeve’: English Language Schools Join Call For Mass Gathering Ban

With a number of English Language teachers under quarantine, Malta’s union of English Language schools has joined the call to ban all forms of mass gatherings, saying that we are facing a “potential second wave” of COVID-19 cases.

The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisation (FELTOM) condemned the government for encouraging such gatherings, calling this behaviour “irresponsible and short-sighted.”

“A fresh spike in cases can potentially harm what up until now was Malta’s ‘ace up one’s sleeve’ – that of being one of the safest destinations for travellers,” says FELTOM.

The Federation also called out Graham Sansone, Head of the Union of Professional Educators (UPE), for employing “pathetic sensationalism” to take advantage of the situation.

FELTOM is maintaining that member schools are following all guidelines on the use of masks and social distancing, and will continue to follow such protocols even if the Ministry chooses not to enforce them.

“We need to see the bigger picture and work with an aim in mind. We believe that the short-term sacrifices we still need to make as a nation will be greatly out-weighed by the long-term benefits, only if the authorities choose to be vigilant, prudent and strict in the face of this pandemic which is still amongst us.”

A number of English Language students tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, with the Union of Professional Educators urging their teachers to self-isolate as a precaution.

