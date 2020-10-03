د . إAEDSRر . س

Donald Trump Hospitalised 18 Hours After Testing Positive For COVD-19

United States President Donald Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital for treatment, less than a day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

A few hours after Trump announced that he had tested positive, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that Trump was experiencing moderate symptoms.

CNN reported that that afternoon, Trump’s physician said he was fatigued, had received a dose of Regeneron treatment, and would be taken to Walter Reed Hospital.

This unexpected turn of events has raised some eyebrows.

Normally, it takes five to seven days for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop. After that point, it takes another five to eight days for severe symptoms – such as shortness of breath – to show.

“For the President to reach the point of needing treatment and hospital stays within 24 hours of diagnosis – a process that usually takes two weeks – isn’t making sense,” CNN wrote.

Earlier today it was also announced that Bill Stephen, Trump’s campaign manager, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

What do you make of this?

