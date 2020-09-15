Dolphin Marooned In Malta Dies Despite Attempts To Administer CPR

د . إAEDSRر . س

A marooned dolphin passed away this morning despite attempts by local authorities to rescue the creature.

The dolphin was discovered marooned on rocks, perhaps an outcome of the turbulent weather that hit the Maltese islands yesterday.

Nature Trust was notified of the incident and called upon the Malta Red Cross Water Rescue Team, as well as a CPD representative, to help rescue the dolphin.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the dolphin, it sadly passed away.

Comments on social media thanked those involved for their valiant and brave efforts in helping the poor creature.

Malta was struck with high winds and rainy weather yesterday causing some streets to flood and some collateral damage to buildings.

