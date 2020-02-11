Dogs, Rabbits, Birds And A Chicken Rescued From Small, Dirty Room In Mqabba

د . إAEDSRر . س

Several animals including dogs, rabbits, and chickens were rescued from a small room in Mqabba earlier today following a maltreatment report.

Nine dogs, ten rabbits, six budgies and a chicken were rescued by the Department of Animal Protection after a report of maltreatment was filed, iNews has reported.

Video Footage: iNews

Video footage by iNews shows how the poor animals were kept in cages in a small, dirty room with very little space and lighting.

The animals seem visibly relieved with one dog running out to greet its rescuers.

All animals are currently being examined and, following necessary procedures, will begin the procedure of finding a new home.

