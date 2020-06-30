Dogs Banned From Malta’s Restaurants Due To COVID-19 Guidelines, Animal Sanctuary Warns

Dogs are not allowed inside of restaurants and establishments as part of the COVID-19 mitigation measures issued by Malta’s health authorities, animal sanctuary MSPCA warned.

This was confirmed by Malta’s Tourism Authority, the animal sanctuary said, as part of the COVID-19 conformity badge needed by establishments in order to operate.

They urged local authorities to overturn the ban, as the World Health Organisation states that “there is no evidence that these animals can transmit the disease to humans and spread COVID-19”.

“We believe that it is ironic that the state has removed the need to carry a face mask inside a catering establishment when as WHO states ‘COVID-19 is mainly spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks’ and then prohibit dogs,” it said.

“There is no reason why dogs should not be allowed in those restaurants and establishments that are willing to accept them along with their human companions. The fact that the state is imposing this pre-requisite for certification is imposing a restriction even on those establishments that have built a positive reputation for being pet-friendly venues.”

They say dogs have been wrongly classified along with cigarette smoking in catering establishments, both of which no evidence has shown to be linked to the spread of the virus.

“There is no doubt that this is a step in the wrong direction and MSPCA believe that this policy should be immediately reversed.”

Do you agree with the ban on dogs?