Dog Rescued From Gżira Courtyard After Being Starved For Months On End

A dog named Sheila was rescued from the courtyard of a house in Gżira by Animal Welfare after being starved by her owner for months on end.

Animal Welfare officers were at the scene at around 4pm yesterday after receiving a call from a concerned neighbour.

The neighbour proceeded to report the incident to Maxine Borg – a local animal rights activist – who publicised it on social media.

Animal Welfare have confirmed that Sheila is currently being cared for at the APH Veterinary Hospital in Ta’ Qali.

Sources have also confirmed that whilst the dog is extremely malnourished, she is not suffering from any other health issues.

This case is being looked into by the relevant authorities.

