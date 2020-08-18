Doctor-Messenger Called Keith Schembri While Police Waited 15 Minutes Outside His Home To Arrest Him

Doctor-come-messenger for Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech called the former while he left police that were ready to arrest him waiting for 15 minutes outside his home.

Adrian Vella, who was speaking in the police’s case against Fenech over the murder of Caruana Galizia, confirmed that he also deleted his entire WhatsApp conversations while police waited.

“I then switched off my phone when I started receiving phone calls from an odd number. I deleted WhatsApp because there were personal messages, Schembri and I always spoke on Signal.”

“Initially Keith told me if they are knocking heavily, don’t open. Then when the knocking continued, my daughter told me that police were at the door. I told Keith and he told me, ‘open immediately’,” Vella said.

Vella, who teared up when speaking about his arrest, said that he felt the knocks had something to do with documents he passed on from Schembri to Fenech while the latter was under police bail.

Vella confirmed he has passed on the notes, but could not say what the contents were. The documents are linked to an alleged frame-up of Chris Cardona.

Schembri has confirmed meeting Vella during the period messages were exchanged, but insists he didn’t write, send or deliver the note in question. Asked why he met Vella, the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff said he cannot remember.

Vella insists Schembri is lying.

Schembri remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

