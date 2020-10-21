د . إAEDSRر . س

DNA Analysis On A Cap Led To Arrest In Five-Year-Old Robbery

DNA analysis left on a hat led police to solve a five-year-old attempted robbery after first misidentifying the offender’s gender.

Miriam Elabed, aged 27 and from Gzira, has denied all charges and is pleading not guilty to two separate charges – an attempted armed robbery on a Serbian couple and an armed robbery on an elderly woman. In both incidents, the woman allegedly brandished a knife.

The incident first took place in April 2015 in an apartment on Graham Street in Sliema. A Serbian couple arrived at their Sliema home to discover a  mask-wearing person inside. The person attacked them. A 50-year-old man suffered two knife wounds during the struggle.

Soon after, the same offender was allegedly involved in a separate armed robbery on St John Bosco Street in Sliema.

From descriptions, the police first believed that the offender was a man. However, a cap left at the scene of the crime linked the DNA to a female.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb requested bail, stressing that investigations had been concluded months ago

Magistrate Axiaq granted the accused bail against a €100 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee.

