Distasteful Signs Saying Murdered Maltese Journalist ‘Needed An Exorcist’ Found On Daphne Caruana Galizia Memorial

A civil society pressure group has shared images of distasteful placards that were left at the makeshift Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial in Valletta.

The placards featured phrases such as “Daphne was possessed by the devil” and “Daphne needed an exorcist”, leading to Occupy Justice asking what could “possess someone to write something like this”.

“119 weeks after Daphne was assassinated, we found these lovely messages at the memorial,” the group said today. “This is what state-sanctioned hatred of a journalist has brought us to.”

Caruana Galizia was blown up in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home in 2017. Since then, an investigation into her murder has rattled people at the highest echelons of Maltese society and led to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s resignation.