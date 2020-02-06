د . إAEDSRر . س

PN MPs Deny Being Called In By President As Spokesman Says He Is ‘Acting According To What Constitution Stipulates’

UPDATED with Office of the President’s comment

Times of Malta has reported that President George Vella has summoned Nationalist MPs amid the current crisis within the party.

However, the MPs who have been openly critical of leader Adrian Delia have denied with Lovin Malta that they have been called in.

A spokesman for the President said: “The President is acting according to what the Constitution stipulates.”

MPs are in open warfare with leader Adrian Delia, with pressure mounting on him to step down.

Some have called for the President to take action using his Constitutional powers to determine whether or not Delia still enjoys the support of the majority of his MPs. If not, a new leader of the Opposition may be announced.

Louis Galea, the veteran former Nationalist minister tasked by Delia with reforming the party, has called for the party’s leadership to change.

More details as they come in. 

