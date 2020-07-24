Dissenting PN MPs Call On General Council To Back Leadership Election In Crucial Vote

Dissenting PN MPs have called on general councillors to back calls for a PN leadership election ahead of next week’s crucial vote on the matter.

“We understand that it is not an easy decision, but it is the decision in the interest of both the party and the country.”

“This is a historic moment for the Nationalist Party. A moment where together, we can start a new page. A page that place the Nationalist Party as a credible party, an organised party, a united party, a party with a place for all, and above all a determined party that can regain the popular support of the Maltese and Gozitans,” the MPs said in a statement.

Between 31st July and 1st August, Nationalist councillors will be asked to decide whether to call a confirmation vote in Adrian Delia among the party members (tesserati) or whether to call a fresh leadership election.

Delia won a confidence vote at the General Council last year in the wake of the PN’s disastrous showing at the MEP and local council elections with around 67% of the vote.

However, the situation in the party has deteriorated since then, with both the parliamentary group and the executive committee declaring they don’t trust Delia as their leader.

