DIER Opens Investigation Into Incident Involving Olandu, The Underpaid Migrant Who Was Attacked By His Boss

Malta’s Department for Industrial and Employment relations has opened up an investigation into the shocking assault of Olandu John Bright, the migrant worker who was attacked by his ex-boss after demanding his wage.

“Action will be taken in accordance with employment law,” DIER told Lovin Malta.

DIER opened up an investigation immediately following media reports of the incident. Olandu is a registered asylum seeker and has all the necessary documentation.

Lovin Malta reported how after working for at least 10 hours daily for 21 days, Olandu was paid the meagre amount of €250 – amounting to only €1.20 an hour.

Seeing as how he couldn’t afford transportation to work, Orlando took it upon himself to quit his job. After demanding the rest of his paycheck, Olandu was turned down by his boss – shortly after, an aggressive confrontation erupted.

When the company was approached for their comments, they claimed that Olandu had only worked for them for 18 days and had stolen €250 on the day he quit his job. This has been denied by Olandu.

The incident has brought renewed focus on the exploitation of foreign workers by local businesses. DIER explained that employees can lodge an individual claim with the department by contact telephone number 1575 or via e-mail at infor.dier@gov.mt.

Is Malta doing enough to stop the exploitation of workers?