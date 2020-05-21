Did You Feel Malta Shake Last Night? Well, Turns Out You Weren’t Imagining It

Were you woken up last night to feeling of ground tremors? Well, if you did, you weren’t dreaming, because an earthquake was recorded just east of Malta at around 1:48am.

According to Seismic Monitoring and Research Group SMRG at the University of Malta, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was recorded in the Ionian Sea, 490km east of the Maltese Islands towards the Southwest of Greece.

An earthquake with magnitude 5-5.9 is known to cause damage to poorly constructed buildings of varying severity and is more often than not felt by everyone.

Luckily, this one was quite far out, but some Maltese residents did confirm that they felt the earth shake last night. In fact, residents in towns across the islands including St.Pauls Bay, Valletta, Kalkara Xgħajra, Għargħur and Gżira said they felt the tremors last night.