DHL Plane Lands In Malta With Special Message For Healthcare Workers

The special livery is DHL Express’s way of thanking healthcare workers around the world fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Earlier this year, we offered our services to the Government of Malta to transport vital medical equipment and I am pleased to announce that this week we will be delivering 45 oxygen concentrators, imported for Mater Dei Hospital,” said Charles Schiavone, Manager of DHL Express Malta.

“Our local medical front-liners deserve our full respect and admiration, but we are also grateful to the members of the Armed Forces of Malta, the Police and the security services at Malta International Airport for their contribution in these difficult times.”

