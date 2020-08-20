Detour After Farewell Dinner Prevented Two Children From Being At Sliema House During Double Murder

Chris Pandolfino’s sister and her two children were living at the same house of the double murder, but a small detour meant they were not home.

Sources told Lovin Malta that Pandolfino was at a farewell family dinner at The Skyroom in Sliema, along with his sister and other family members. His partner, Ivor Maciejowski, was feeling unwell and decided to stay home.

CCTV footage shows that Pandolfino left home at 7pm and returned by 10pm. At 10.19pm, three suspected killers entered the residence, exiting roughly four minutes later. The three escaped with an as-yet-unidentified white vehicle.

Police are also on the hunt for the driver. However, the police are yet to release the footage, which could prove vital in catching the killers.

Sources explained that Pandolfino’s sister and her two sons were holidaying in Malta and were staying at the home on Locker Street. It appears that dinner was organised before the three returned to the UK.

It appears that the young family took a detour rather than return to the house, as Pandolfino had done.

A motive is yet to be established, and police are not excluding any possibilities while the hunt for the suspected killers continues. Sources have suggested that the killers might have been hired by a third-party. However, it is still too early to say with investigations underway.

Sources have claimed that jewellery on both men was not stolen. A murder weapon has not been found, and ballistic experts are examining bullets found at the scene.

An autopsy was carried out today and will hopefully shed more details on the facts surrounding this murky case.

On social media, Maciejowski described himself as a “contemporary art dealer and photography art publisher”. Meanwhile, Pandolfino was a graduated doctor who worked in the banking sector. He was also an avid antique collector.

An outpouring of grief has followed, with some describing the pair as some “of the best people they ever met”.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for any information related to the case.

