Despite ‘Blockchain Island’ Promises, Malta Has Yet To License A Single Crypto Company

It’s been 14 months since Malta passed legislation aimed at attracting the blockchain sector to the island but not a single crypto exchange or company which utilises financial blockchain software has been licensed yet.

A total of 19 legal and financial services firms have been approved as Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) agents, to act as intermediaries between blockchain companies and the authorities. However, demand for their services doesn’t seem to be that high.

In total, the VFA agents have only submitted 34 letters of intent and eight formal applications to the Malta Financial Services Authority on behalf of their crypto clients. None of these applications have been approved as of yet, meaning the popularised moniker ‘Blockchain Island’ might soon need to be seriously rebranded.

This data was submitted by the MFSA to Lovin Malta on 21st January 2020.