د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Local Councillor Files Motion To Crown Resident Charmaine Gauci With Merit Honour

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A motion has been put forward to give Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci a Siġġiewi honour of merit.

Local councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit, along Julian Borg and Francine Farrugia, has forwarded the motion to the Siġġiewi Local Council in light of the exemplary work carried out by Gauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored that among us, in the Siġġiewi community, there is a resident who, with wisdom, integrity and professionalism, is carrying out a work that does so much good for our country,” Psaila Zammit said in her Facebook post.

“The merit for this recognition belongs to Professor Gauci but it is an honour for us, the representatives elected to protect the Siġġiewi community, to nominate her for the Honorary Merit of Siggiewi.”

Gauci has been praised for her stoic and calm presence while handling the monumental task of Superintendent of Public Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has even had a petition set up in her name to win the prestigious Ġieħ ir-Repubblika award.

Do you think Charmaine deserves to be named an honourary Siġġiewi citizen? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: George Floyd Murder: Maltese Law Students Call For Reckoning Of Racism In Society

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK