Local Councillor Files Motion To Crown Resident Charmaine Gauci With Merit Honour

A motion has been put forward to give Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci a Siġġiewi honour of merit.

Local councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit, along Julian Borg and Francine Farrugia, has forwarded the motion to the Siġġiewi Local Council in light of the exemplary work carried out by Gauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored that among us, in the Siġġiewi community, there is a resident who, with wisdom, integrity and professionalism, is carrying out a work that does so much good for our country,” Psaila Zammit said in her Facebook post.

“The merit for this recognition belongs to Professor Gauci but it is an honour for us, the representatives elected to protect the Siġġiewi community, to nominate her for the Honorary Merit of Siggiewi.”

Gauci has been praised for her stoic and calm presence while handling the monumental task of Superintendent of Public Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has even had a petition set up in her name to win the prestigious Ġieħ ir-Repubblika award.

Do you think Charmaine deserves to be named an honourary Siġġiewi citizen? Let us know in the comments below