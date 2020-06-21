Demonstration Against Forced Immigration To Be Held In Valletta This Tuesday

A demonstration against forced migration will be held outside Parliament this coming Tuesday.

The demonstration is organised by a number of Maltese Facebook groups who “hold patriotic beliefs” and will take place at 6pm.

A similar demonstration was held two weeks ago at St George’s Square in Valletta with protestors campaigning against Malta’s decision to allow 400 migrants to come ashore after spending weeks aboard tourists boats just outside the country’s Search and Rescue zone.

Another protest saw members of both the Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter movement meet outside Parliament with some ALM protestors raising Nazi salutes and hurling racial slurs. They are currently being investigated by the Hate Speech and Crime Unit.

Tuesday’s demonstration is being carried out with a police permit.

