Delia Says Internal Opposition Is Behind Abysmal Survey Results: ‘Perhaps I Should Have Acted A Long Time Again’

Embattled PN Leader Adrian Delia pointed the finger at internal opposition as a reason behind continued abysmal performances in national polls in a social media post.

“One could argue that the survey was taken in the worst week for the PN when a number of MPs conspired against. I will not make this argument.

“I will not make this argument. I will only say that the moment of decisions has come – and perhaps people are right in saying that I should have acted a long time ago. But conscience and duty first asked me to do my best to welcome even those who never wanted me.“

“Because even in the PN there are those who are interested in doing harm if they do not command it. This work was intended to lead to surveys like today,” he said.

Delia echoed the sentiment in a radio interview on Net, saying that there some figures only intent on doing harm.

A Malta Today survey put the gap between the PN and the Labour Party at 72,000 votes while the difference in trust ratings between the party leaders stood at 45%. In a statement, dissenting MPs said the results were a clear sign that the party members must choose a new leader.

Delia has so far lost confidence votes in the PN parliamentary group and the PN executive committee. However, he has vowed to stay on, insisting it was the tesserati who voted him into the role.

Delia has hinted he is considering a fresh confidence vote before the general council, saying that if he loses there he would step down.

The MPs nominated Therese Comodini Cachia to replace him as opposition leader. However, surveys put Delia and Comodini Cachia at roughly the same trust rating.