Delia Gives Defiant TV Interview As He Promises To Work Harder With Whoever ‘Does Not Make Conditions’

“Failure is nothing to be ashamed of, but giving up is betrayal,” said embattled PN leader Adrian Delia on Net TV tonight.

In a rambling speech, Delia compared his struggles to those of former leader Eddie Fenech Adami and promised to work harder to unite the party.

Delia appeared on Net TV’s special edition fundraiser celebrating Fenech Adami’s 86th birthday, which is tomorrow.

Asked about the developments in PN, he said one had to ask which Nationalist Party we wanted to talk about.

He said he took over the party at a very unhappy time for the PN when it had distanced itself from the people. This was unacceptable to him, so he led a campaign to return the party to the people.

He said he did not label today’s occurrences as “political developments” but yet another call to see what the Nationalist Party stands for.

“What are we here for? What do we want the PN to be? Who told me to be here? Who does the party belong to? A few people? MPs in Parliament? Me? The members?”

PN was going through a period of soul-searching, he said, and meeded to decide once and for all “if we want it to be a party of the people or of the few”.

Delia said his position gave him no power and it would be easy to give up.

“Some say stay, some say go. I need to be loyal not to my interests, but to those who elected me,” he said.

“We were very respectful of those who’d did not want to accept this reality. I tried bridge building but you can try build, and build the whole bridge but on the other side there has to be someone who wants the same thing. if you take 100 steps, they have to be ready to take one.”

He said his door remained open and he was ready to work even harder in the best interests of the country and the party.

Fenech Adami, he said, got into politics because he was ready to sacrifice everything, not because he expected to succeed immediately.

“I don’t think we should go back to what we had before,” he said.

“I believe we need to make the change but do it completely, truly and from the bottom. i will close the door to nobody but will invite everyone in this big change.

“I invite not just Nationalists but every Maltese person who wants to strengthen the party and is ready to work without conditions.”