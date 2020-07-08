Delia Confidence Vote Was ‘Difficult’ But PN Must Be Strong Opposition To Help Malta Return To Normality, MPs Say

MPs who voted against PN Leader Adrian Delia in a confidence vote that will effectively remove him as Leader of the Parliamentary group insisted that the decision to do so was “difficult” but vital to help Malta return to normality and rebuild its reputation.

A statement sent by Chris Said and Therese Comodini Cachia, who proposed and second the motion, on behalf of those who voted against Delia read as follows:

“Yesterday’s vote was a difficult choice that the parliamentary group had to face. We want our country to regain normality, to regain its reputation and to re-establish itself as a democracy. For this reason, the country needs a strong opposition party. The Partit Nazzjonalista deserves the chance to regain people’s trust and become an alternative government.”

“Several parliamentary group meetings were held over the last months in which the Parliamentary Group indicated its concerns. Adrian Delia was repeatedly invited to continue to participate and contribute within the Opposition in a different role.”

“We appeal to Adrian Delia to put first and foremost the Party and this country’s interests in these dire circumstances. We are as ever determined to continue to act in the best interest of the country and the Party.”

“This is a call that wants to see the Partit Nazzjonalista regain its courage and trust in its values.”

Delia lost the confidence vote just passed midnight earlier today. Nineteen MPs voted against him, with just 10 (11 if Delia is included) backing the leader.

However, he has vowed to stay on as PN and Opposition Leader, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role.

Should Delia stay on, the PN could end up in the anomalous situation of having a separate Party Leader and an Opposition Leader.

Sources told Lovin Malta that MPs who voted against Delia agreed that the best way forward would be for President George Vella to speak to each individual MP to get their take on the leadership crisis, as he had done in December with the Labour Party parliamentary group.

Delia has been facing renewed pressure ever since alleged links between him and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were revealed, including a potential bribe and WhatsApp conversations. He has denied all wrongdoing.

What do you think of the statement? Comment below