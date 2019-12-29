Deadly Traffic Accident Near Malta Airport Entrance: Man, 67, Killed By A Car

A 67-year-old man from Mellieħa died last night after he was run over while walking along a street in Gudja, close to the entrance of the Malta International Airport.

Police said that the man was walking along Triq Bir Miftuħ at around 8:20pm when he was run over by a 37-year-old man from Qormi, who was driving a Mercedes Benz E220D. A medical team was immediately called to the site but the man was certified dead on arrival.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened to investigate the circumstances of the accident.