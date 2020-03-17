Dead Body Found In Block Of Apartments In Santa Luċija

A body has been found in an apartment in Santa Luċija, police have confirmed with Lovin Malta.

At around 4:00pm today, police made their way to a block of apartments in the Misraħ Dorell area of the locality. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, indications are that the body may belong to a male, and that foul play is not being ruled out.

Police officers as well as members of the investigation department are on the scene to figure out what led to the discovery.

This is a developing story.

Cover photo: One News

