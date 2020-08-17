د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Days-Old’ Body Found Inside Buġibba Apartment Block Shaft

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A body has been found in the shaft of an apartment block on Triq il-Ġifen, Bugibba. 

The unidentified victim, believed to form part of the migrant community, was discovered around 2 pm in the shaft of the former Paloma Hostel and appears to have been there for a number of days, according to police.

Qawra police were notified of the grisly find while Civil Protection services were brought onto the scene to find a way to access the cadaver.

Police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Photo: One News

What do you make of this grisly find?

READ NEXT: Maltese Soldier Booted Out Over Cocaine Party Among Staff And Refusal To Take Drug Test

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK