‘Days-Old’ Body Found Inside Buġibba Apartment Block Shaft

A body has been found in the shaft of an apartment block on Triq il-Ġifen, Bugibba.

The unidentified victim, believed to form part of the migrant community, was discovered around 2 pm in the shaft of the former Paloma Hostel and appears to have been there for a number of days, according to police.

Qawra police were notified of the grisly find while Civil Protection services were brought onto the scene to find a way to access the cadaver.

Police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Photo: One News

