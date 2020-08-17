‘Days-Old’ Body Found Inside Buġibba Apartment Block Shaft
A body has been found in the shaft of an apartment block on Triq il-Ġifen, Bugibba.
The unidentified victim, believed to form part of the migrant community, was discovered around 2 pm in the shaft of the former Paloma Hostel and appears to have been there for a number of days, according to police.
Qawra police were notified of the grisly find while Civil Protection services were brought onto the scene to find a way to access the cadaver.
Police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.
Photo: One News