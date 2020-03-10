David Thake Takes The MP Seat After Stalemate With Graziella Galea

David Thake is set to become the PN’s new MP after the Electoral Commission ruled him the victor in a stalemate with Graziella Galea.

At the end of the vote-counting process on the 12th district, former St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea and her former deputy mayor David Thake both received 1,877 votes.

they count the first (technically second) count votes of this election (what an agent said)

PN Deputy Leader David Agius said the electoral commission was following their regulations but didn’t divulge further. It seems that the electoral commission chose the candidate with the most first count votes during today’s casual election.

Thake is yet to be confirmed as the winner. He still needs to reach the quota of 1,900 with Galea’s dropped votes. However, this will just be a formality.

PN sources told Lovin Malta that this is the first time a casual election has resulted in a draw in Maltese electoral history.