د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

David Thake Takes The MP Seat After Stalemate With Graziella Galea

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

David Thake is set to become the PN’s new MP after the Electoral Commission ruled him the victor in a stalemate with Graziella Galea.

At the end of the vote-counting process on the 12th district, former St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea and her former deputy mayor David Thake both received 1,877 votes.

they count the first (technically second) count votes of this election (what an agent said)

PN Deputy Leader David Agius said the electoral commission was following their regulations but didn’t divulge further. It seems that the electoral commission chose the candidate with the most first count votes during today’s casual election.

Thake is yet to be confirmed as the winner. He still needs to reach the quota of 1,900 with Galea’s dropped votes. However, this will just be a formality.

PN sources told Lovin Malta that this is the first time a casual election has resulted in a draw in Maltese electoral history.

READ NEXT: Six New Corinthia Hotels Announced By Chairman Alfred Pisani In Forbes Interview

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK