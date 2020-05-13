Daughter Of Malta’s Sixth Coronavirus Victim: ‘I Feel So Blessed To Have Had You’

Aaron Casha was a beloved cardiothoracic surgeon and University of Malta senior lecturer who passed away earlier today after contracting the coronavirus on 9th May. The news of his death has shocked the Maltese islands leading to an outpouring of grief from those who knew him.

The daughter of the 53-year-old man who became the sixth victim of COVID-19 in Malta has paid tribute to her late father in a touching and heartfelt Facebook post.

“I love you so so dearly. No words can express how much I miss you. Your unparalleled resilience always had everybody amazed – both during the past 10 years but especially throughout this last year. I am proud to say that I did everything I could to make you feel comfortable, understood and loved. I feel so blessed to have had you,” she said.

“I will forever miss our dining room walks, our talks and sharing in those interests peculiar to ourselves, and most recently the connection we had when trying to communicate. You are in a better place now, I’m sure of it. The only consolation is that you are no longer in a constant battle against life.”

Casha was a specialist in heart conditions who suffered from a number of medical conditions prior to contracting the coronavirus.

“He was so selfless in his research and his aim was to help people,” Hannah told Lovin Malta.

Casha’s research interests were in biomechanics, theoretical biology, thoracic surgery and design of medical devices.

He is remembered by his wife and two daughters.

Rest In Peace, Aaron Casha