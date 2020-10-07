‘Daphne Had A Massive Impact On Leadership Election’: Delia Says Journalist Left ‘Negative’ Impression On Readers

Adrian Delia believes that assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had a major “negative” impact on a recent PN leadership election which saw him ousted as the party’s leader.

“Three years ago when I showed my interested to become party leader I became subject to continuous acts. It left an important negative impact on the people who used to follow her and believe what she said,” Delia told Peppi Azzopardi in a Xarabank interview aired on Lovin Malta.

Delia made it clear that the assassination is an abominable act that was an affront to the basic principles of democracy.

“Let’s look at the facts. Daphne was crucial in fighting corruption, but that doesn’t mean that she didn’t say anything wrong,” Delia continued.

He insisted that his track record as PN Leader should he was committed to fighting corruption in the country, pointing to his work on the Egrant and Vitals Hospitals deal cases.

The PN Leader had once referred to Caruana Galizia as a ‘biċċa blogger’ when she wrote extensively about his ties to a Jersey bank account that was used to funnel proceeds from a prostitution ring in Soho. He filed several libel suits against her, all of which were dropped once she was murdered.

Delia would regularly name Caruana Galizia as part of the PN establishment which had to be expunged from the party, even if she was an independent journalist.

He would go on to win the leadership election that year. Three years later he’s been ousted from the role with the party’s paid-up members resoundingly backing Bernard Grech.

Delia has vowed to stay politically active and will contest in the next general election.

