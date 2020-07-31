Daphne Foundation Unlocks Evidence Of Azeri Businessman’s Links To Wind Farm Company

Fresh evidence shows that Turab Musayev, the man who allegedly made millions off of Enemalta’s controversial purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm, controlled the linked offshore company Cifidex, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said.

Musayev represented Azerbaijan’s interest in Electrogas Malta Ltd, the energy company the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was investigating.

Fresh allegations suggest that the Maltese government agreed to pay out €10.3 million for a Montenegro wind farm that had just been bought for €2.9 million two weeks prior.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation searched for all domains ever registered that contained the word “cifidex” and found cifidex.com and cifidexrenewables.com, which were registered between 2014 and 2018.

Both domains’ registration had expired over two years ago.

An automatic “catch-all” email system was set up and the two domains were registered. The set-up allowed the foundation to receive any e-mail sent to any address linked to the domains. It received weekly e-mails from an online backup service from Gmail account stefano.panniello@cifidex.com to the OneDrive account of Turab Musayev.

The automated weekly emails provide “documentary evidence” that Musayev did have a controlling interest in Cifidex, and “further evidence that Musayev and Fenech were part of an organisation that set out to defraud the Maltese public,” the foundation explained.