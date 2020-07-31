Daphne Foundation Unlocks Evidence Of Azeri Businessman’s Links To Wind Farm Company
Fresh evidence shows that Turab Musayev, the man who allegedly made millions off of Enemalta’s controversial purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm, controlled the linked offshore company Cifidex, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation said.
Musayev represented Azerbaijan’s interest in Electrogas Malta Ltd, the energy company the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was investigating.
Fresh allegations suggest that the Maltese government agreed to pay out €10.3 million for a Montenegro wind farm that had just been bought for €2.9 million two weeks prior.
The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation searched for all domains ever registered that contained the word “cifidex” and found cifidex.com and cifidexrenewables.com, which were registered between 2014 and 2018.
Both domains’ registration had expired over two years ago.
An automatic “catch-all” email system was set up and the two domains were registered. The set-up allowed the foundation to receive any e-mail sent to any address linked to the domains. It received weekly e-mails from an online backup service from Gmail account stefano.panniello@cifidex.com to the OneDrive account of Turab Musayev.
The automated weekly emails provide “documentary evidence” that Musayev did have a controlling interest in Cifidex, and “further evidence that Musayev and Fenech were part of an organisation that set out to defraud the Maltese public,” the foundation explained.
Musayev was a business associate of Yorgen Fenech, the prime suspect in the murder of Caruana Galizia, former director and main Electrogas shareholder and owner of complicated Dubai company 17 Black Ltd.
Offshore companies Cifidex Ltd and 17 Black Ltd are at the centre of a dubious deal involving the purchase of a Montenegro wind farm by Malta’s state-owned Enemalta plc.
The Azeri businessman has denied any wrongdoing and has said he had no reason to suspect Fenech had any involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder. He also insisted that Cifidex had its own independent management and that his business with Fenech involved due diligence from reputable and established bankers, accountants and lawyers.
Recent reports by Reuters and Times of Malta uncovered that Cifidex, a company which Reuters said is owned by Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev, had bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million in December 2015 after receiving a loan from Fenech. Cifidex then allegedly sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.
Times of Malta and Reuters claim that Cifidex then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri’s Panama companies.