Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Son Releases Powerful Podcast Investigating His Own Mother’s Murder

“I want to tell you a story, a story I think deserves to be heard but it’s actually a difficult one for me to tell because it’s still being written. If I stand back, I can see that it’s almost unbelievable but the truth is I can’t stand back for very long because its a story of how and why my mother was murdered.” So begins the first episode of a podcast series about the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, conducted by her own son Paul Caruana Galizia, himself a journalist with British news outlet Tortoise Media. Titled ‘My Mother’s Murder’, the podcast follows Caruana Galizia upon his return to Malta in November 2019 in the hope of bringing international attention back to his mother’s assassination.

“We travelled form country to country speaking to anyone who would listen to us about the situation in Malta, we gave more interviews to newspapers, TV stations and radio stations than I care to remember, and for a while we felt like we were making some progress. Malta was coming under a level of scrutiny that was too long incoming,” he recounted. “But in 2018 the momentum we had worked so hard to build was slowing down and it felt like things had hit a lull. Even worse, it felt like the people who ordered my mother’s assassination might get away with it. By October 2019, on the second anniversary of my mother’s assassination, things had completely stalled. So I decided to go back to Malta with my producer Gary to try and understand what was happening there.” As it happened, a day after he arrived in Malta, Yorgen Fenech was arrested in connection with the murder while trying to flee Malta on his yacht.

Left: Daphne Caruana Galizia, Right: Yorgen Fenech