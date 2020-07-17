Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Sister Flags Missing Police PR Declaring ‘No Reasonable Suspicion’ In Mizzi And Schembri

A police press release saying that there was no reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing in Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri’s role in the Panama Papers scandal has been removed, Corinne Vella, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister, has warned.

Vella was speaking at the end of the public inquiry into the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

The PR was issued following a report in ‘In-Nazzjon’ claiming that Mizzi and Schembri were due to arrested in connection with the scandal. The pair were exposed as to having offshore Panamanian accounts the year before.

“As explained on 24th March 2016, there exists no reasonable suspicion that a crime was committed which would result in an investigation,” the statement read.

Since then, both Mizzi and Schembri resigned in disgrace, with Yorgen Fenech, the man behind the murder of Caruana Galizia, eventually revealed to be the owner of 17 Black, one of the target clients of the Panamanian companies.

Malta’s Economic Crimes Unit, who was leading the investigation, has been subject to intense criticism for alleged inaction on this case and other cases of major financial crime. The unit’s head, Ian Abdilla, was made to step down the day Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa was appointed to the role.

Authorities have insisted his removal is not linked to alleged inaction. However, it’s been seen as a statement of intent for Malta ahead of a crucial Moneyval test.