Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Family Calls For Urgent Investigation Into Yorgen Fenech’s New Lawyer

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family has asked the Office of the Attorney General to launch an urgent internal investigation into how one of its former public prosecutors is now defending murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in court.

“Dr Charles Mercieca, a public prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General, resigned from his position yesterday afternoon only to appear in Court this morning on behalf of Yorgen Fenech, the person charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia,” the late journalist’s family said in a statement last night.

“The timing of Dr Mercieca’s transition to criminal defence lawyer points to prior collusion between Mr Fenech’s defence team and a serving criminal prosecutor.”

“The implications for the Office of the Attorney General and for Malta’s already weak criminal justice system are serious.”

“In the interest of preserving the integrity of the prosecution’s case and ensuring justice is served, the family of the victim have written to the Attorney General to immediately launch an internal investigation and to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves.”

The family has also reported Mercieca to the Commission for the Administration of Justice, which is responsible for discipline over advocates and the judiciary, warning that his transition from prosecutor to defence lawyer is flagrant breach of the Code of Ethics & Conduct for Advocates.

Mercieca told Times of Malta yesterday that he was never involved in the Yorgen Fenech case, either directly or indirectly, during his time at the Attorney General’s office.

He joins Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran in defending Fenech, who was last year charged with conspiring to assassinate Caruana Galizia, kickstarting a political scandal which resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Cover photo: Left: Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, Right: Lawyer Charles Mercieca