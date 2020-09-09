Daphne Caruana Galizia Shortlisted For International Integrity Prize

Daphne Caruana Galizia has been shortlisted for the 2020 Allard Prize for International Integrity.

Caruana Galizia is one of three candidates shortlisted for the prize, selected from 525 nominations from 80 countries around the world.

The other two nominees are ‘The International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala’ (CICIG) and Howard Wilkinson.

“Each of the finalists has demonstrated incredible strength and courage in protecting human rights, opposing corruption, and promoting transparency, accountability, and the Rule of Law,” Peter Allard said.

“Despite facing great personal risks for their efforts, and in one case making the ultimate sacrifice, the finalists have displayed unyielding commitment and integrity in protecting human rights and combatting corruption in its many forms. It is my hope that these remarkable finalists and their stories of dedication and courage will inspire others to protect human rights, and fight oppression and abuses of power wherever we encounter them.”

The Allard Prize for International Integrity was launched in 2012 in a bid to fight against corruption and to protect human rights.

The winner will be announced at a virtual ceremony on 21st October.

