Daphne Caruana Galizia Memorial Site Pelted With Eggs And Doused In Tomato Sauce

The Daphne Caruana Galizia protest site beneath the Great Siege Monument has been vandalised once again after placards and wreaths were doused with tomato sauce and pelted with eggs overnight.

A point of contention between the state and activists, the protest site kept workers from the government’s cleansing department busy over the last two years, with the memorial regularly being cleared during the night.

However, newly-appointed Prime Minister Robert Abela took a stand on the issue, ordering the site remain untouched.

It has not diffused tensions, unfortunately, with placards calling Caruana Galizia the devil being placed on the site just a few days ago.

Caruana Galizia was blown up in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home in 2017. Investigations eventually uncovered Yorgen Fenech as the main suspect in the crime. However, the murder’s links to the Office of the Prime Minister led to the resignation of Joseph Muscat.

Protests continue this evening at 6pm in front of the Parliament building.