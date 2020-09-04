Daphne Caruana Galizia Memorial Cleared For Victory Day Ceremony

Activist Alessandra Dee Crespo took to Facebook to post pictures of the now cleared monument.

Since Caruana Galizia’s assassination in October 2017, the base of the Great Siege Monument has been used as a memorial.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s memorial, at the feet of the Great Siege monument, has been cleared up to make way for a ceremony in commemoration of Victory Day.

“While commemorating the Great Siege, our Prime Minister ignores the fact that Malta is once again under siege: of corruption, impunity, and the cover-up of the State-sponsored assassination of the journalist who exposed it all,” the activist said.

“We’re also under siege of his ‘continuity’.”

Maltese pressure group Occupy Justice shared said post and spoke out against the decision to clear the memorial.

“Where are our candles and posters? Will they be returned to us? Never mind, we have replacements,” the group said.

“You can clear a poster but you can’t stop our protest.”

On a nearly daily basis for the two years following the journalist’s assassination, activists would wake up to find the memorial cleared out by members of the Cleansing Department.

Upon his appointment as Prime Minister however, Robert Abela had ordered that the items placed at the feet of the monument are not to be removed.

