Daphne Caruana Galizia Inquiry Extended To 15th December

An inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will be extended to 15th December after Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela upheld a request from the inquiry board.

However, Abela’s decision was not met with much praise, after he specifically noted that he was upholding the request “even though it was late” and the inquiry will only get one extension.

Therese Comodini Cachia, who represented Caruana Galizia’s family, insisted that the state should feel obligated to ensure that the truth emerges, noting that a number of witnesses still had to testify.

She added that Abela’s insistence on having the report in his hands by 15th December was just a ploy to rush the inquiry report.

The inquiry board is investigating whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any state entity facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it.

It was formed following enormous pressure from European bodies with the government only acceding to the request after being forced to do so.

The board was initially meant to to conclude its work within nine months, so it could draft a report and present it to the Prime Minister and the Attorney General. It began towards the end of 2019, just before Yorgen Fenech was arrested in connection with the murder.

However, the sittings have drawn on, with a wealth of evidence and a two month delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

