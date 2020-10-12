Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation Sues Five Murder Suspects For Moral Damages

Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, which was set up by the late journalist’s family, has filed legal action against the five men formally implicated in her murder.

A court application to sue for moral and material damages would stop Yorgen Fenech, Melvin Thuema, George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat from using their assets “to further corrupt Malta’s public life and institutions”.

Any damages recovered will be diverted to the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation to ensure justice for Daphne’s assassination, protect and end impunity for the murder of journalists; the guardianship of the late journalist’s work and to support independent and non-partisan media.

The Degiorgio brothers and Vince Muscat are being accused of being the hitmen involved in the murder of Caruana Galizia, while Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon to divulge everything he knows on the case, is suspected of acting as a middleman.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested last December as the prime suspect in her murder.

