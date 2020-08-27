Daniel Muka Pleads Not Guilty To Shocking Double Murder In Sliema
Daniel Muka has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a recent shocking double murder in Sliema of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski.
Muka appeared in court with shorts, flip flops, and a shabby top earlier today. The defence launched a request that he be subject to psychiatric help because of past trauma. The court granted Muka a clinical assessment.
The defence made it clear that this will not form part of an insanity please.
Muka has been charged with complicity in the murder and attempting to extort or rob the men by force. He has also been charged on offences related to the stolen vehicle used, the possession of a firearm, and breaching bail conditions.
Police inspectors revealed little over the case, simply that CCTV footage showed the killers faces and led to them identifying Muka within several days.
Muka, aged 25, was born in Albania and moved to Malta a few years ago. His only notable employment was as a car washer, but he told Magistrate Nadine Lia he was never able to hold a steady job.
No request for bail was made. Muka is being represented by laywers Noel Bianco and George Anthony Buttigieg.
Roberta Bonello will be appearing as parte civil for the families of the two men, some of whom were in court.
Avid art-collectors Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were killed in their home on Tuesday 18th August in a shocking four-minute operation.
Pandolfino was found in the doorway with four bullets in his chest, neck and head while Maciejowski was found on the upper floor with one bullet to the head.
CCTV footage seen by police captured three men entering the residence at the time of the crime, joined by another suspect who drove the stolen getaway car.
Daniel Muka, a 25-year-old Albanian with a known criminal record, was arrested as a prime suspect in the murder of the couple, in a dramatic raid in Floriana on Tuesday.
Times of Malta reported that Muka, who has been interrogated by police since his arrest, admitted to being part of a criminal gang but denied being the mastermind behind the crime.
Muka first reached notoriety after a violent robbery at a jewellery store in Tigne’ in 2017. Two people were injured and the robbers escaped with €330,000 in stolen goods.
A few days later, police moved to apprehend Muka at St George’s Bay in Paceville. Right before his arrest, Muka pulled out his handgun and fired at three police officers. Thankfully, the weapon malfunctioned.
Muka was charged with armed robbery and attempted murder on 14th October 2017. He was released on bail roughly a year later, sources have said.
What do you think of the latest update? Comment below