Daniel Muka Pleads Not Guilty To Shocking Double Murder In Sliema

Daniel Muka has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a recent shocking double murder in Sliema of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski.

Muka appeared in court with shorts, flip flops, and a shabby top earlier today. The defence launched a request that he be subject to psychiatric help because of past trauma. The court granted Muka a clinical assessment.

The defence made it clear that this will not form part of an insanity please.

Muka has been charged with complicity in the murder and attempting to extort or rob the men by force. He has also been charged on offences related to the stolen vehicle used, the possession of a firearm, and breaching bail conditions.

Police inspectors revealed little over the case, simply that CCTV footage showed the killers faces and led to them identifying Muka within several days.

Muka, aged 25, was born in Albania and moved to Malta a few years ago. His only notable employment was as a car washer, but he told Magistrate Nadine Lia he was never able to hold a steady job.

No request for bail was made. Muka is being represented by laywers Noel Bianco and George Anthony Buttigieg.

Roberta Bonello will be appearing as parte civil for the families of the two men, some of whom were in court.