Daniel Azzopardi Appointed As New Fondazzjoni Kreattività Artistic Director

Daniel Azzopardi has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of Fondazzjoni Kreattività.

Azzopardi, who was Spazju Kreattiv’s programme senior manager, comes following the departure of former director Toni Sant. Azzopardi was also the festival director of the ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People.

‘’I’m honoured to have been selected for this prestigious role,” said Azzopardi. “I look forward to working with the rest of the team to strengthen the Spazju Kreattiv brand, by setting new quality standards, seeking to be more accessible and thorough in reaching a wider audience, and eventually being key players within the Euro-Mediterranean region and beyond.”

“With his appointment, Azzopardi brings a fresh vision to Fondazzjoni Kreattività’s next chapter, building on the success achieved over the past years and ensuring that Spazju Kreattiv’s annual programme is as relevant as it is effective in reaching out to creatives, sectoral partners and other local communities,” Spazju Kreattiv said.

Azzopardi will be the second Artistic Director of the Valletta art space.

He has overseen the development and production of the Spazju Kreattiv programme, as well as festival events such as the Valletta International Visual Arts (VIVA) and youth fest MalTeen. He was responsible for the management of the season projects and between 2016-2019 he served as festival director of ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People.

The festival programme curated by Azzopardi, which juxtaposed a selection of critically-acclaimed international projects with newly commissioned works, was awarded the best artistic programme award at the Arts Council Malta – Arts Awards in 2018.

Azzopardi has been active as a cultural and creative entrepreneur since 2010, lending his expertise to policy-making, artistic development, strategy planning and project coordination. During this time, he has also been responsible for the management of a number of national events such as the WOMAD fest back in 2013, and the 2015 Malta Showcase international gathering.

He holds a Masters in International Cultural Policy and Management from the University of Warwick. Azzopardi is also an award-winning actor, having received extensive performance training in Malta and abroad. He acquired accreditations from distinguished international institutions such as The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA).

His acting credits include a number of national and international theatre projects, and TV productions and is a visiting lecturer at the Malta College of Arts Science and Technology (MCAST) and the University of Malta.

